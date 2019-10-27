Sheffield Wednesday: 'Proud' Garry Monk give his verdict on 'nasty' elbow in dogged draw with Leeds United

Garry Monk said he was proud of how his side performed in the 0-0 draw with Leeds United

Played in front of the Sky TV cameras spotted with driving rain, the match pitted the third-place Owls against a Leeds side sat one place above them in the table in what was surely the biggest test of Monk’s Wednesday reign yet.

The 40-year-old, a former Leeds manager, said: “I’m proud of that performance. Overall it was a really good advert for the Championship, those were two good sides going at it in a derby game.

“Overall I think our performance warranted the points. If anyone was going to win that game it was us, especially in the second half. We were dominant.”

The match was far from chanceless for either side and it was Steven Fletcher who had the best of the home side’s opportunities, forcing a classy save from Kiko Casilla in the first-half before rattling the crossbar in the second.

Wednesday keeper Keiren Westwood had his share of moments, too, twisting his body to turn a goalbound header from Patrick Bamford wide on the stroke of half-time.

The clash wasn’t bereft of controversy. Eddie Nketiah appeared to elbow Owls midfielder Joey Pelupessy in a second half collision.

Monk said he hadn’t seen the incident and that he was more concerned with the officials’ decision to let the game continue.

“I didn’t see it at the time but I’m told it was quite a nasty one.

“The thing that I was more annoyed with at that moment was the fact that they were allowed to play on and get into a situation inside our box.