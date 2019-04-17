Sheffield Wednesday primed to dent in-form Norwich City’s title push

Morgan Fox has challenged his Sheffield Wednesday team-mates to derail Norwich City's title aspirations when they visit Carrow Road on Good Friday.

The Canaries are four points clear at the top of the Championship following an impressive 10-match unbeaten run.

And victory over the Owls would move Daniel Farke's men a step closer to securing a Premier League return.

But left-back Fox insists Wednesday will not be going to Norfolk just looking to make up the numbers.

"We can have a big say in what happens at the top and bottom of the table," Fox told The Star. "If you look at the games we have got coming up, everyone, apart from maybe Preston, have something to fight for.

"We have got parties to ruin and we will be looking to do that.

"There will be a lot of fans at Norwich and the atmosphere will be great. As usual, we will take our allocation and we will be looking to perform for our fans."

Saturday's defeat to promotion-chasing Leeds United effectively killed off the Owls' hopes of gatecrashing the play-offs.

With four matches remaining, Steve Bruce's side lie six points adrift of sixth-placed Bristol City but have played a game more and have vastly inferior goal difference to the Robins.

Fox conceded: "It is certainly a lot tougher than what it would have been if we had got a result against Leeds.

"Anything can happen in this league and we will keep fighting to the end. It is not over until it is over. We are still in with a chance."

Wednesday could be without the services of Adam Reach for their penultimate away match of the season. The attacking midfielder is struggling to overcome an Achilles injury which forced him off last weekend.