Atdhe Nuhiu scored a dramatic late equaliser

Sheffield Wednesday Player ratings: Who shone in late draw with Fulham?

Atdhe Nuhiu's late goal against Fulham maintained Garry Monk's unbeaten start to life as Sheffield Wednesday manager.

By Dom Howson
Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 13:26 pm

Did not cover himself in glory for Cairney's goal. His palm away was far too indecisive. Westwood's distribution was also hit and miss.

1. Keiren Westwood 5

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Moses Odubajo 6

Tried his best to give the dangerous Cavaleiro no time and space to weave his magic. Was often sucked infield, leaving Fulham with plenty of room to exploit on the right in the opening 45 minutes.

Photo: JPIMedia

3. Dominic Iorfa 6

Filled in at centre-half for the third match running in the absence of Tom Lees. Kept things simple and had a good battle with Mitrovic. Still think he is more effective at right-back.

Photo: Steve Ellis

4. Julian Borner 7

Continued his fine form. Was solid on the floor and competed well in the air. The German has barely put a foot wrong since joining the Owls on a free transfer.

Photo: Steve Ellis

