Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings as Owls struggle to defeat in Yorkshire derby

Garry Monk suffered his first league defeat as Sheffield Wednesday manager after a lethargic performance from his side led to a 1-0 defeat at Hull City.

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 21:41 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 22:00 pm

But who were the bright sparks and who drew a blank? let’s take a look at the ratings from the KCOM.

1. Keiren Westwood - 7

Had a point to prove after missing out on international selection earlier in the day. Back to his best coming for crosses after an early fumble and made a great save from Grosicki late on.

2. Moses Odubajo - 6

He's growing into his defensive responsibilities under Monk. Dealt admirably with the threat of Grosicki with a couple of exceptions.

3. Dominic Iorfa - 6

Visibly full of confidence, but should have been closer to Eaves for Hull's goal. Stamped out danger on a handful of occasions and was otherwise strong in the air.

4. Julian Borner - 7

Good again. Looks a more and more astute signing with every passing minute in a Wednesday shirt. His partnership with Iorfa has blossomed.

