Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings as Owls struggle to defeat in Yorkshire derby

But who were the bright sparks and who drew a blank? let’s take a look at the ratings from the KCOM.
1. Keiren Westwood - 7
Had a point to prove after missing out on international selection earlier in the day. Back to his best coming for crosses after an early fumble and made a great save from Grosicki late on.
2. Moses Odubajo - 6
He's growing into his defensive responsibilities under Monk. Dealt admirably with the threat of Grosicki with a couple of exceptions.
3. Dominic Iorfa - 6
Visibly full of confidence, but should have been closer to Eaves for Hull's goal. Stamped out danger on a handful of occasions and was otherwise strong in the air.
4. Julian Borner - 7
Good again. Looks a more and more astute signing with every passing minute in a Wednesday shirt. His partnership with Iorfa has blossomed.
