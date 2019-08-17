The Den

Sheffield Wednesday player ratings: Lee Bullen side wasteful against 10-man Millwall

Sheffield Wednesday slipped to a 1-0 defeat against 10 man Millwall, despite dominating the second-half.

By Jordan Cronin
Saturday, 17 August, 2019, 14:52

Here is how each individual player fared. Click and scroll through our gallery:

1. Kieran Westwood - 5

Pulled off a great save to deny Aiden O'Brien in the second half but was questioned over Matt Smith's opener... 5

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Liam Palmer - 6

Give the ball away on a couple of occasions and was perhaps lucky to stay on the field after a tackle on Ben Thompson... 6

Photo: George Wood

3. Julian Borner - 6

Didn't have much to do in the second half with Millwall camped in their own half... 6

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Tom Lees - 6

Like Borner, Lees was barley called upon in the second half. Will be disappointed with Millwall's goal... 6

Photo: Pete Norton

