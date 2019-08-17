Sheffield Wednesday player ratings: Lee Bullen side wasteful against 10-man Millwall

SportFootballSheffield WednesdayLatest Owls NewsThe Den Sheffield Wednesday player ratings: Lee Bullen side wasteful against 10-man MillwallSheffield Wednesday slipped to a 1-0 defeat against 10 man Millwall, despite dominating the second-half.By Jordan CroninSaturday, 17 August, 2019, 14:52 Here is how each individual player fared. Click and scroll through our gallery:1. Kieran Westwood - 5Pulled off a great save to deny Aiden O'Brien in the second half but was questioned over Matt Smith's opener... 5Photo: Nathan StirkCopyright: Buy photo2. Liam Palmer - 6Give the ball away on a couple of occasions and was perhaps lucky to stay on the field after a tackle on Ben Thompson... 6Photo: George WoodCopyright: Buy photo3. Julian Borner - 6Didn't have much to do in the second half with Millwall camped in their own half... 6Photo: Pete NortonCopyright: Buy photo4. Tom Lees - 6Like Borner, Lees was barley called upon in the second half. Will be disappointed with Millwall's goal... 6Photo: Pete NortonCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 4