Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as late Cardiff equaliser steals win away from Owls
A late Lee Tomlin free-kick was enough to steal two precious points away from Sheffield Wednesday as their hunt for a first win at the Cardiff City Stadium goes on.
Friday, 18th October 2019, 9:42 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th October 2019, 10:03 pm
The home side offered a huge aerial barrage to the Owls, who defended diligently and would have been well worth a win after Julian Borner netted his first goal for the club.
But who else were the star men on the day and who was below par? Take a look at our player ratings from the Welsh capital.