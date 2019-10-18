Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as late Cardiff equaliser steals win away from Owls

A late Lee Tomlin free-kick was enough to steal two precious points away from Sheffield Wednesday as their hunt for a first win at the Cardiff City Stadium goes on.

By Alex Miller
Friday, 18th October 2019, 9:42 pm
Updated Friday, 18th October 2019, 10:03 pm

The home side offered a huge aerial barrage to the Owls, who defended diligently and would have been well worth a win after Julian Borner netted his first goal for the club.

But who else were the star men on the day and who was below par? Take a look at our player ratings from the Welsh capital.

1. Cameron Dawson - 7

Drafted in at the very last minute, Dawson communicated well and faced up to Cardiff's aerial barrage impressively and produced a classy save late on. Should questions be posed about the goal?

2. Liam Palmer - 6

Pushed out onto his favoured right for the first time since QPR and defended dilligently, but gave away several free-kicks as the game went on.

3. Dominic Iorfa - 8

Immense yet again. Time and again the man to stamp out the Cardiff attack and utterly dominant in the air. Tom Lees has one hell of a job on getting his place back.

4. Julian Borner - 8

After an uncharacteristically shaky start, Borner grew into another classy performance and bagged his first goal for the club by deflecting Harris' shot past Etheridge. Took it upon himself to look after Dawson, too.

