Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers

Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings from the 2-1 defeat to QPR

Sheffield Wednesday allowed a lead to slip to suffer a disappointing defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 24:22

Here is how we rated the individual performances from the game at Hillsborough.

1. Keiren Westwood 6

Did not have a great deal to do but showed good alertness to save at the feet of Wells in second half. Massively exposed by QPR's equaliser but could do little about it.

2. Liam Palmer 5

Caught out for QPR's second as Manning got behind him. Did not offer much going forward as he struggled to get out

3. Dominic Iorfa 6

Late addition to the side due to injury to Tom Lees and performed pretty well at centre half and the right of a back three.

4. Julian Borner 6

Looked solid for much of the game but all the defence were caught out with both QPR goals.

