Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings from the 2-1 defeat to QPR

SportFootballSheffield WednesdayLatest Owls NewsSheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings from the 2-1 defeat to QPRSheffield Wednesday allowed a lead to slip to suffer a disappointing defeat to Queens Park Rangers.By Liam HodenSaturday, 31 August, 2019, 24:22 Here is how we rated the individual performances from the game at Hillsborough.1. Keiren Westwood 6Did not have a great deal to do but showed good alertness to save at the feet of Wells in second half. Massively exposed by QPR's equaliser but could do little about it.Photo: Steve EllisCopyright: Buy photo2. Liam Palmer 5Caught out for QPR's second as Manning got behind him. Did not offer much going forward as he struggled to get outPhoto: Steve EllisCopyright: Buy photo3. Dominic Iorfa 6Late addition to the side due to injury to Tom Lees and performed pretty well at centre half and the right of a back three.Photo: Nathan StirkCopyright: Buy photo4. Julian Borner 6Looked solid for much of the game but all the defence were caught out with both QPR goals.Photo: Steve EllisCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 4