Sheffield Wednesday player ratings: Centre halves impress again as Owls battle to Wigan win
Sheffield Wednesday head into the international break off the back of a win after a stoic 1-0 over struggling Wigan Athletic.
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 16:50 pm
Updated
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 16:51 pm
The Owls, who made three changes to their side and offered first league starts of the season to Massimo Luongo and Joey Pelupessy, won out thanks to Luongo’s first Wednesday goal.
But who were the stars and who was sluggish? Let’s take a look at our player ratings from Hillsborough.