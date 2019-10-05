So subdued was the atmosphere in the first half you could hear his instructions to the back four. Made two saves of real quality - particularly that off the head of Moore after 65 minutes.

Sheffield Wednesday player ratings: Centre halves impress again as Owls battle to Wigan win

Sheffield Wednesday head into the international break off the back of a win after a stoic 1-0 over struggling Wigan Athletic.

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 16:50 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th October 2019, 16:51 pm

The Owls, who made three changes to their side and offered first league starts of the season to Massimo Luongo and Joey Pelupessy, won out thanks to Luongo’s first Wednesday goal.

But who were the stars and who was sluggish? Let’s take a look at our player ratings from Hillsborough.

1. Liam Palmer - 7

Solid as ever at the back and was noticeably more lively going forward thanks in no small part to the liberating presence of Pelupessy.

Photo: Steve Ellis

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Julian Borner - 7

A clean sheet is just desserts for Borner, who was noticeably competent once again, both in the air and on the deck. Whether his partnership with Dominic Iorfa is broken by the return of Tom Lees remains to be seen.

Photo: Steve Ellis

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Dominic Iorfa - 7

Another solid showing from the centre-half, who dovetailed nicely with Borner yet again. His pace covered rare flick-ons from Wigan in a dominant display.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Moses Odubajo - 6

Another mixed afternoon for the right-back, who offered plenty going forward in particular two crosses of real quality. But there are still moments of shakiness at the back.

Photo: Martin Rickett

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3