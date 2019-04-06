Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings as Owls’ unbeaten run ended by Aston Villa
Sheffield Wednesday’s unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of Aston Villa at Hillsborough in Saturday afternoon’s Championship clash.
Here’s how we rated the Owls players...
1. Keiren Westwood - 6
Could do little about McGinn's goal as the Villa man's rifled effort was just out of reach. Parried Kodjia's shot into the path of Adomah for Villa's second and could only watch as Abraham scored a third.
Made a few forays up the left wing in the first half, but was unable to stop Green from cutting the cross back for Villa's equaliser. Moved to right-back but was at fault for Villa's third as Abraham nicked in to steal the ball.
