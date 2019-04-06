Owls fans outside Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings as Owls’ unbeaten run ended by Aston Villa

Sheffield Wednesday’s unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of Aston Villa at Hillsborough in Saturday afternoon’s Championship clash.

Here’s how we rated the Owls players...

Could do little about McGinn's goal as the Villa man's rifled effort was just out of reach. Parried Kodjia's shot into the path of Adomah for Villa's second and could only watch as Abraham scored a third.

1. Keiren Westwood - 6

Made a few forays up the left wing in the first half, but was unable to stop Green from cutting the cross back for Villa's equaliser. Moved to right-back but was at fault for Villa's third as Abraham nicked in to steal the ball.

2. Liam Palmer - 7

Strong in his partnership with Hector again, although played a few wayward long range passes in the first 45. Part of a defensive capitulation in the five minutes of added time.

3. Tom Lees - 7

Played a fantastic ball over the top for George Boyd to set up Wednesday's goal. Read the game well for the duration of the match but let down by two late goals for Villa.

4. Michael Hector - 7

