Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings as Owls slide to 1-0 defeat at Leeds United
Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off hopes were all but ended at the hands of Leeds United in Saturday’s tea time Championship match at Elland Road as the home side won 1-0.
Here's how we rated the Owls...
1. Keiren Westwood - 8 (MOTM)
Kept Wednesday in it with save after save in the first half - the best of which was a point-blank stop from a Roberts header. Could do little to stop Leeds' goal as Harrison sent an angled shot into the corner of the net.
Picked up an early yellow card but was Wednesday's best outfield player in the first 45 - an absolute rock and a real handful for Bamford to get around. Remained solid despite wave after wave of attack.
Steve Ellis
Steve Ellis Photography.Barnsley. All rights reserved