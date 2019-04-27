Deepdale. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings as Owls rescue point against Preston North End 

Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to earn a 3-3 draw against Preston North End in the last away game of the season at Deepdale.

Here’s how we rated the Owls players...

1. Cameron Dawson - 6

2. Dominic Iorfa - 5

3. Tom Lees - 5

4. Michael Hector - 6

