Carrow Road. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings as Owls play out thrilling 2-2 draw with Norwich City

Sheffield Wednesday fell foul of a cruel last minute equaliser against Norwich City at Carrow Road in Good Friday’s evening kick off in the Championship.

Here’s how we rated the Owls players...

A last minute change as he came in for the injured Westwood. Picked up an early yellow for handling the ball outside the box but calmed down after that and made some good saves with his feet.

1. Cameron Dawson - 7

A last minute change as he came in for the injured Westwood. Picked up an early yellow for handling the ball outside the box but calmed down after that and made some good saves with his feet.
Steve Ellis
Steve Ellis Photography.Barnsley. All rights reserved
Buy a Photo
Had the tricky task of containing Max Aarons but did well for the most part. Bombed forward where possible to offer something on the wing as he moved back to the left flank with Iorfas return. Sent a lovely cross in for Wednesdays second.

2. Liam Palmer - 8

Had the tricky task of containing Max Aarons but did well for the most part. Bombed forward where possible to offer something on the wing as he moved back to the left flank with Iorfas return. Sent a lovely cross in for Wednesdays second.
Steve Ellis
Steve Ellis Photography.Barnsley. All rights reserved
Buy a Photo
Another impressive game from the Owls skipper who put his body on the line multiple times in the first half to block Teemu Pukki. Cut the ball out consistently in the second half to keep Wednesday in it.

3. Tom Lees - 8

Another impressive game from the Owls skipper who put his body on the line multiple times in the first half to block Teemu Pukki. Cut the ball out consistently in the second half to keep Wednesday in it.
Steve Ellis
Steve Ellis Photography.Barnsley. All rights reserved
Buy a Photo
Marking Pukki is a two man job, which he managed with Lees well. Played the odd wayward pass but otherwise as solid as we have come to expect of the loan man. Showed how well he reads the game as he cut the ball out on multiple occasions.

4. Michael Hector - 8

Marking Pukki is a two man job, which he managed with Lees well. Played the odd wayward pass but otherwise as solid as we have come to expect of the loan man. Showed how well he reads the game as he cut the ball out on multiple occasions.
Steve Ellis
Steve Ellis Photography.Barnsley. All rights reserved
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4