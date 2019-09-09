Sheffield Wednesday player named in August's Championship team of the month
Sheffield Wednesday forward Steven Fletcher has been named in the WhoScored.com Championship team of the month for August after a promising start to the season.
The Scotland international, left out of Steve Clarke’s squad for this evening’s European Championship qualifier against Belgium, has scored three goals in six Championship starts, leading the line in each of the Owls league matches.
He has recently announced his determination to stay at Hillsborough ‘for as long as possible’, having joined the club from Sunderland in 2016.
WhoScored is a statistics-based website that takes into account the performances of players not just based on goals and assists, but contribution to general play.
Fletcher achieved an average rating of 7.49, among the league’s highest. In the team of the month, released on Friday, only Wolves’ Ivan Cavaleiro (7.67), Leeds’ Pablo Hernandez (7.56) and Reading duo John Swift (7.64) and Ovie Ejaria (7.70) achieved a greater figure.
New Wednesday boss Garry Monk reportedly tried to sign the forward in 2015 during his time with Swansea.