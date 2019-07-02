Sheffield Wednesday: Owls tipped to snap up free agent Lee Cattermole as Steve Bruce 'eyes reunion'
Rumours linking Sheffield Wednesday with veteran midfielder Lee Cattermole have been reignited, following the player's release from Sunderland on Monday.
With the Black Cats failing to earn promotion back to the Championship last season, the 31-year-old left the club in order to trim their hefty wage bill.
According to the Sun, Owls boss Steve Bruce will look to reunite with the player who he managed at both Sunderland and Wigan.
Wednesday have already secured deals for a trio of free agents this summer – Julian Borner , Moses Odubajo and Kadeem Harris – and are expected to press on with their recruitment in the coming weeks as Bruce looks to land some bargain signings.
The Sheffield Star's Dom Howson revealed on Monday that the Wednesday manager is certainly keen to strengthen his midfield, but was recently informed that there was nothing in the rumours linking Cattermole with a move to Hillsborough.
However, it was suggested that this stance could now change given the player's new free agent status.
While the former Middlesbrough man has a reputation for picking up costly bookings, he could certainly add some grit to the Wednesday midfield. It's also worth noting that he's far from a one-trick pony, and is a fine passer as well as a robust tackler.