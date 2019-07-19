Sheffield Wednesday: Owls skipper Tom Lees reveals what's surprised club's new summer signings
Sheffield Wednesday captain Tom Lees has claimed the club's new signings have all settled into the squad quickly, and have been impressed by the strong team unity displayed by the Owls.
After a difficult week for the club, which saw Steve Bruce controversially leave to take over at Newcastle United, Wednesday are knuckling down in preparation for the new campaign, ahead of two pre-season friendly matches in Germany.
Discussing Wednesday's new signings – Kadeem Harris, Moses Odubajo and Julian Borner - via the club’s official website, Lees was full of praise for the recruits, and said: “It’s good to spend time with the boys, particularly the new signings; it brings you together. They’ve settled in really well and it feels like they’ve been here a long time.”
He went on to reveal that the trio had been taken aback by the squad's team unity, and said: “They are impressed with the dressing room atmosphere. They’ve played at other clubs and they are surprised by how close the dressing room is - which is really nice to hear especially from people coming from outside.”
The Owls head in to this evening's clash against VfB Lubeck in excellent form, having thrashed Northampton Town 4-0 on Thursday evening.
Discussing the side's progression over the summer period, Lees said: “If you look at the performances and the way we’ve been working, it’s been really good.
“Sometimes you start pre-season a bit slow, and it can be frustrating when you’re struggling to get results against lower league opposition. But this pre-season, the performances have been really strong.
He concluded: “It starts before the games, everyone came back in a really good condition and it shows.”