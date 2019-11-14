Sheffield Wednesday: Owls pledge to ‘vigorously defend’ EFL financial charge relating to sale of Hillsborough

A general view of the Hillsborough Stadium (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

The charge relates to the sale of Hillsborough earlier this year, and how it affected Wednesday’s compliance with the EFL’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

“Earlier this year the EFL launched an investigation into the Club’s financial submission for the period ending July 2018 under the relevant P&S Rules following the completion of the sale of Hillsborough Stadium,” an EFL statement read.

The EFL has reviewed a large number of documents obtained from the Club as part of this process and concluded there is sufficient evidence to justify issuing charges of Misconduct. The charges are in respect of a number of allegations regarding the process of how and when the stadium was sold and the inclusion of the profits in the 2017/18 accounts.”

Wednesday’s official statement read: “Sheffield Wednesday note the statement issued today by the EFL and the charges contained within.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...