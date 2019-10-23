Sheffield Wednesday: Owls have no keeper worries as they wait on Westwood fitness test

Owls keeper Cameron Dawson accepts the congratulations of Steven Fletcher at full-time.

The Wednesday number one, a late withdrawal from their draw with Cardiff on Friday after injuring his ankle in the warm-up, watched on as Dawson produced a classy save to deny Stoke’s Lee Gregory in their 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Whether or not Westwood is available for selection is in the hands of the club’s medical team, said Monk, who returned positive news following the Stoke victory. Monk is hopeful the 21-cap Republic of Ireland international will be available but made it clear he won’t be rushed back.

“We'll assess him this week but the scans have come back all clear,” Monk said. “In terms of availability we'll have to check with the doctors and the physios but it's good that the scans come back and it's all clear. We'll assess whether he's available for the weekend.”

Asked about Dawson’s efforts in the two fixtures, the Wednesday boss was glowing in his praise.

He said: “It's much easier for an outfield player to come out onto the pitch if something happens in the warm-up. For goalkeepers it's much harder and I thought it was fantastic. I thought he was unlucky with the goal that was conceded, it wasn't his fault.

“He made a fantastic save towards the end and it was similar to the one he made tonight. Tonight's was probably even better. He's been a real positive for us in the last two games. Credit to him, really pleased for him.”

Wednesday have been equally blessed by the form of Tom Lees’ centre-half deputies as the club captain’s injury saga nears its end.

Keiren Westwood suffered an ankle injury in the warm-up for Friday's draw at Cardiff.