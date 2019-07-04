Sheffield Wednesday: Owls dealt transfer blow as Newcastle United loanee insists he wants to remain with Magpies
Sheffield Wednesday look to have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Newcastle United defender Achraf Lazaar, after the Magpies man insisted he’s eager to remain at St. James Park for the forthcoming season.
The left-back suffered a hamstring injury early into his loan spell with the Owls last season and struggled to recover, but showed real promise in the handful of matches he played for Steve Bruce’s side.
Wednesday are looking to secure some bargain signings this summer, and a fresh loan deal for the Morocco international could have been another piece of shrewd business for Owls.
However, speaking to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Lazaar insisted that he's fully focused on forcing his way into the first team with the Mapgies, and said: “I have finished my holidays and now I go back to Newcastle (for pre-season).
“In the coming days, I will start training for the new season - I think only of Newcastle.”
Certainly, with Rafael Benitez having left the club, there could be an opportunity for the former Palermo man to break into the side, once a new manager is appointed.
The news will come as a blow to some Owls fans, who had been excited by the 27-year-old’s potential during his brief outings for their side.
On Wednesday, the club were also linked with a move for Crystal Palace full-back Pape Souare, who is expected to leave Selhurst Park in the current transfer window, in the pursuit of regular first team football.