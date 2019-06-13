Sheffield Wednesday: Owls are 'ridiculously overweight' in attack according to former boss

Brian Laws

Wednesday currently have six recognisable strikers on their books, including Jordan Rhodes who has recently returned from a season-long loan spell at Norwich City.

Since he arrived at Hillsborough at the back-end of January, Bruce adopted a 4-4-2 formation, meaning four of his strikers face the prospect of not being guaranteed a regular starting berth.

"I think six is ridiculously overweight, in terms of strikers," Laws said.

"They are all good in their own rights but they all want to play and to get the best out of them they need to play regularly and there is absolutely no way that is going to happen with six good, quality strikers.

"He will definitely want to refine that.

"In terms of which to move on, we'll have to ask Steve on how he wants to play, the system he wants to play and who will fit into that system.

"But he is certainly very top heavy. It is something he will want to reduce, for sure."

Wednesday's players are scheduled to get their pre-season preparations underway next month when they jet out to Portugal for a 10-day warm-weather training camp on July 1.

Pre-season, of course, will present Bruce with the chance to implement his philosophy on Wednesday's players. But Laws, who was in charge at Hillsborough between November 2006 and December 2009, believes that fitness will be a vital component of Wednesday's pre-season ritual.

On the challenge Wednesday's players will face this summer, Laws continued: "Like most players, they will be expecting a tough pre-season.

"Fitness is always going to be the key and Steve will recognise that. If you want to be a pressing team, you have got to be fit.

"I think Steve has already shown that he wants to add pace to the side. Therefore, the energy levels have to be high.