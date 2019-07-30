Sheffield Wednesday: Owls ace Kadeem Harris lauds Hillsborough atmosphere and hails side's 'brilliant pre-season'
Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris has praised his teammates for their stellar efforts over the summer, and has expressed his excitement at having the Hillsborough crowd behind him for the upcoming season.
The pacey wide man looked in fine form during the Owls' 2-2 draw with La Liga side Espanyol on Sunday, and is looking to make an immediate impact for Wednesday when the 2019/20 Championship season begins this weekend, with an away clash against Reading.
Discussing the side's fine pre-season efforts, via the club's official website, the 26-year-old said: "The boys have been brilliant in pre-season. We’ve worked very hard and overcome every obstacle in front of us.
“I think it’s a great bunch of lads here, it was easy to settle in. They’ve made me, and the other new boys, feel really welcome.”
Harris went on to discuss the atmosphere at Wednesday's home ground, and said: "I’ve played at Hillsborough a couple of times before. it’s a great place to play if it’s your home, but a horrible place if you’re on the opposition side!
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
"I’m looking forward to seeing Hillsborough jumping and bouncing at the first home game, and hopefully for the rest of the season.”
Lee Bullen will be in charge for Saturday’s clash at the Madejski Stadium, as the Owls continue their offers to secure a new permanent manager following Steve Bruce’s recent exit to Newcastle United.
As things stand, the bookies suggest that Bullen, Chris Coleman, Gary Rowett, and Chris Hughton are among the favourites for the position.