Sheffield Wednesday: Owls ace Barry Bannan claims Lee Bullen has tough decision to make over selection for Reading clash
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has claimed that interim manager Lee Bullen has a difficult decision to make ahead of the club's 2019/20 Championship opening game against Reading, due to the number of quality attacking options the Owls boast.
Despite a tricky end to pre-season due to Steve Bruce's shock departure earlier in the month, the Owls have performed admirably in their recent friendly matches, and are heading into the new season in high spirits as they look to take their positive momentum forward into the league.
Discussing the selection issue that Bullen could face ahead of the weekend, via the club's official website Bannan said: “ The strikers’ confidence is sky high because they keep scoring goals.
“They are all happy that they are scoring and they have been flying in pre-season so it will be hard to pick a striker for the game on Saturday.”
Bannan concluded: "I am glad that I am not the manager who has to pick the team.”
Indeed, the Owls' front-line have been in rampant form of late, with Steven Fletcher and Jordan Rhodes in particular impressing in front of goal throughout Wednesday's recent run of friendlies.
The 29-year-old went on to claim the squad were in excellent shape ahead of the upcoming campaign, and said: “I think we are the fittest we have been in a while, so we are looking forward to the season. Bully has stepped in, in difficult circumstances and done really well.
“He has kept the boys going. The team spirit we have got here has played a massive part.”