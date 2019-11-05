Sheffield Wednesday: One Owl called up for international duty with Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher overlooked again

Liam Palmer earned his third Scotland cap in their win over San Marino last month

The Sheffield Wednesday full-back, who has operated on both sides of the Owls defence this season, was commended for his performances in last month’s round of matches against Russia and San Marino.

He is the only Hillsborough man to get the nod from Steve Clarke, with Steven Fletcher and Barry Bannan both missing out despite calls to have them included. Jordan Rhodes and David Bates were also overlooked.

Last week Bannan told The Star he still has ambitions to add to his 27 international caps and said: “Obviously I want to go and play for my country but I am just concentrating on my club football.

“It has actually been nice in the last few internationals having a break and recovering and getting ready for the league games at Sheffield Wednesday.

“But like I say, there is no better feeling than representing your country. If the call comes, I would definitely go and try and force my way into the team.

“Right now, I am enjoying my club football. I have not been great in the last couple of weeks so I will probably be out of the next squad as well.