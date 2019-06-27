Sheffield Wednesday one of four clubs linked with loan move for Everton starlet

Sheffield Wednesday are one of four Championship clubs being linked with a move for Everton’s Josh Bowler.

By Nancy Frostick
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 11:59
Josh Bowler

The highly-rated winger looks set to be handed a new long-term contract before being shipped out on loan, according to Team Talk.

Middlesbrough are said to be leading the race for the 20-year-old but Wednesday, Derby and Hull are also contenders for his signature.

Jonathan Woodgate is apparently looking for a couple of wingers during the summer transfer window, and the under-23s Toffees player can apparently play on either flank.

Bowler joined Everton from QPR in 2017 for £4.25million plus add-ons, with his current deal at Goodison Park set to expire next summer.

He played for the under-23s side three times in the EFL Trophy last season on the way to a league and cup double for David Unsworth’s side.