Sheffield Wednesday one of four clubs linked with loan move for Everton starlet
Sheffield Wednesday are one of four Championship clubs being linked with a move for Everton’s Josh Bowler.
The highly-rated winger looks set to be handed a new long-term contract before being shipped out on loan, according to Team Talk.
Middlesbrough are said to be leading the race for the 20-year-old but Wednesday, Derby and Hull are also contenders for his signature.
Jonathan Woodgate is apparently looking for a couple of wingers during the summer transfer window, and the under-23s Toffees player can apparently play on either flank.
Bowler joined Everton from QPR in 2017 for £4.25million plus add-ons, with his current deal at Goodison Park set to expire next summer.
He played for the under-23s side three times in the EFL Trophy last season on the way to a league and cup double for David Unsworth’s side.