Sheffield Wednesday: One defender in, one defender out of Scotland squad, Keiren Westwood withdraws from ROI squad
One Sheffield Wednesday defender has withdrawn from the Scotland squad and another has been called up for their forthcoming international double-header.
Liam Palmer is out of the squad to face Russia and Belgium.
He returned to the Owls’ starting eleven against QPR but was substituted after 75 minutes.
David Bates is a late call-up.
The 22-year-old was an unused sub this weekend and has featured just once, against Rotherham in the Carabao Cup, since arriving on loan from Hamburg.
Scotland host Russia on Friday and then Belgium on Monday in the EURO 2020 qualifiers.
Meanwhile, Keiren Westwood (knee) has withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad for their EURO 2020 qualifier against Switzerland and friendly with Bulgaria.