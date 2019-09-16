Sheffield Wednesday: Old boy Gary Madine stars as Owls lose five-goal thriller with Cardiff City

The centre-forward, who enjoyed a productive loan spell at Sheffield United last season, scored the opener in a low-key first half.

Madine then turned provider after half-time, setting up Issac Vassell for the Bluebirds second.

Jordan O'Brien made it 2-1 but Aaron Bolger grabbed a third in the 60th minute after Josh Render made a brilliant block to keep Madine at bay.

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United striker Gary Madine. Picture credit should read: James Wilson/Sportimage

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Shaw's penalty set up a grand-stand finish but Cardiff held on to claim maximum points.

Wednesday, who gave run-outs to Ash Baker and Jordan Thorniley, dominated proceedings in the early skirmishes. It took just eight minutes for exciting midfielder Shaw to test the reflexes of Neil Etheridge with a low shot from just outside the penalty area.

Etheridge was then equal to a stinging Jordan O'Brien effort following good play by his strike partner Conor Grant.

The visitors offered little attacking threat as the Owls continued to monopolise possession and create the bulk of the opportunities. After Shaw fizzed a cross turned shot well wide, James Waite sliced off target when well-placed for the Bluebirds.

But against the run of play, Cardiff opened the scoring in the 38th minute. Vassell shrugged off the attentions of Osaze Uroghide and slipped in Madine, who cut on to his right foot before drilling a ferocious shot past Josh Render into the top corner.

Moments later, Wednesday suffered another blow when Baker was forced off with a knock and replaced by Ben Hughes.

Things could have got even worse for the Owls on the stroke of half-time as the Bluebirds came close to doubling their lead. Render produced a stunning save to keep out Vassell's downward header after a lovely centre by Madine.

A quick Cardiff counter attack opened Wednesday up at the back three minutes into the second period.

Vassell and Madine worked well in tandem, with Madine supplying a good cross from the right. Vassell showed nimble footwork to wriggle his way past Uroghide before firing home from inside the six-yard box.

Alex Hunt picked up the first booking of the afternoon after unceremoniously bringing down Waite midway in Cardiff's half. The midfielder was later substituted and replaced by Preslav Borukov.

The Owls reduced their arrears in the 50th minute. Grant drove into the penalty area before laying the ball into the path of the onrushing O'Brien, who curled a left foot strike out of Etheridge's reach.

Render then enhanced his reputation by pulling off an outstanding stop to turn away Curtis Nelson's bullet header from a Bluebirds corner.

It was left to Aaron Bolger to restore Cardiff's two-goal cushion on the hour mark. He tapped home after Render expertly thwarted Madine in a one-on-one situation after the striker latched on to a ball over the top.

To their immense credit, Wednesday refused to let their heads drop and O'Brien and Shaw were both denied by the agility of Etheridge.

But the Owls were handed a lifeline in the 71st minute after Shaw was adjudged to have been brought down by Tavio D'Almeida in the penalty area. The referee pointed to the spot and Shaw picked himself up and coolly sent Etheridge the wrong way.

Waite blazed over in the dying minute as Cardiff pressed for a fourth but the Welsh club held on to take home the spoils.