Sheffield Wednesday news RECAP: Tom Lees make successful return as Garry Monk 'plots' striker swoop

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk and assistant Lee Bullen

Tony Mowbray’s men scored twice in the final three minutes through Toson Adarabioyo and John Buckley to break the Owls’ hearts, who would have ended the weekend in fouth had they won. The Sheffield Star's live blog will bring you the latest news and gossip from around Hillsborough. Stay tuned throughout the day and don't forget to click the refresh button...