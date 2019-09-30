Sheffield Wednesday news RECAP: January transfer talk; Owls star makes bold statement

Sheffield Wednesday caught the eye following an empathic 4-1 win at Middlesbrough on Saturday – and now quickly turn their attentions towards Hull City tomorrow night.

By Jordan Cronin
Monday, 30th September 2019, 17:17 pm
Sheffield Wednesday news LIVE - September 30

Stay tuned throughout the day as we bring you more reaction from the win at Garry Monk’s former club, the build-up to the tie at the KCOM Stadium and the latest Owls news and gossip. Please refresh for updates:

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise