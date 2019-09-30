Sheffield Wednesday news LIVE: Owls star's 'future in doubt' as Garry Monk plans January moves
Sheffield Wednesday caught the eye following an empathic 4-1 win at Middlesbrough on Saturday – and now quickly turn their attentions towards Hull City tomorrow night.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 07:21 am
Updated
Monday, 30th September 2019, 07:21 am
Stay tuned throughout the day as we bring you more reaction from the win at Garry Monk’s former club, the build-up to the tie at the KCOM Stadium and the latest Owls news and gossip. Please refresh for updates: