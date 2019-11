Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Wed. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The Sheffield Star's live blog will bring you the latest news and speculation from around Hillsborough. Stay tuned throughout the day and don't forget to click the refresh button: