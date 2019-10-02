Sheffield Wednesday news LIVE: Garry Monk hits out at Hull City match officials

Sheffield Wednesday slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Hull City in the Championship last night, however it didn’t come without its fair bit of controversy.

By Jordan Cronin
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 07:23 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 07:23 am
Garry Monk tasted his first league defeat as Sheffield Wednesday manager last night

Stay tuned throughout the day as we bring you reaction and analysis from a disappointing evening at the KCOM Stadium, plus all the latest Owls news and transfer gossip. Please refresh for updates:

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise