Sheffield Wednesday news LIVE: Garry Monk hits out at Hull City match officials
Sheffield Wednesday slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Hull City in the Championship last night, however it didn’t come without its fair bit of controversy.
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 07:23 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 07:23 am
Stay tuned throughout the day as we bring you reaction and analysis from a disappointing evening at the KCOM Stadium, plus all the latest Owls news and transfer gossip. Please refresh for updates: