Sheffield Wednesday news LIVE: Garry Monk gives update on Norwich-linked Jordan Rhodes' future
The games are coming thick and fast for Garry Monk’s Sheffield Wednesday with Everton the second visitors to Hillsborough in just three days.
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 17:40 pm
We’ll have all the reaction from Saturday’s dramatic 1-1 draw with Fulham, transfer news and a look ahead to tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup clash with the Premier League side. Stay tuned throughout the day and please refresh for updates: