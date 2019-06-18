Sheffield Wednesday news and rumours: Transfer embargo latest, Owls miss out on Scottish starlet
Sheffield Wednesday are in discussions with the EFL over lifting the soft transfer embargo they are currently operating under. The Owls submitted their accounts to the footballing body after the required deadline, which triggered the sanction.
The embargo will stop the club registering any new players, they are understood to be in 'regular dialogue' with the EFL regarding the issue, and are confident of having the embargo lifted once their accounts are posted.
Meanwhile, Wednesday look to have lost out on Motherwell sensation David Turnbull, who is on the verge of joining Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.
The Scotland U21 international was thought to have blown his chance of joining the Glasgow side after putting them off a deal with his wage demands, but a deal now appears to have been reached.
In other news, the Owls have revealed that their U23 side will play the majority of their home matches at the Stocksbridge Park Steels home ground next season.
The club's academy manager Steve Haslam told their official website: “We are really pleased to confirm this new arrangement with Stocksbridge Park Steels.
“They have long been friends of our club so we are looking forward to taking the Under-23s to Bracken Moor.
“It is very much a mutually beneficial arrangement. From our perspective, it’s important that the younger lads play in more of a proper matchday environment on a regular basis.”