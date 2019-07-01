Sheffield Wednesday news and rumours: Steve Bruce speaks out on Newcastle United links, Michael Hector latest, goalkeeper vows to fight for starting spot
Here's today's news and transfer rumours involving the Owls...
Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has branded reports linking him with a move to Newcastle United as 'tittle-tattle', as the Magpies step up their efforts to secure a new manager.
After the Wednesday boss was listed, by the bookmakers, among a host of managers in the running to take the job, reports emerged claiming he could be a target for the North East side, but the 58-year-old has moved to rubbish the claims, via BBC Radio Sheffield.
He said: “Maybe (I was linked), because I’m from Newcastle. But no, I’ve been on holiday. I never take any notice of all that sort of speculation or tittle-tattle because the way the newspapers are today.
“No disrespect, because I think there have been 150 managers associated with Newcastle.”
Meanwhile, Steve Bruce has also given an insight into the club's efforts to sign Michael Hector from Chelsea.
The ex-Hull City boss revealed that talks were ongoing between the two clubs, and that he would be 'straight on the phone' to Frank Lampard to discuss a deal, should the Derby County man become the new Blues boss.
In other news, Owls goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith has insisted he has no intention of leaving the club this summer, despite rumours linking him with a move to recently relegated Rotherham United.
The 23-year-old faces stiff competition for a starting spot this season, but was adamant (in an interview with BBC Radio Sheffield) that he wants to remain at Hillsborough and fight for a place in the side.