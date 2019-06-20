Sheffield Wednesday news and rumours: Owls target nears Norwich City switch, Wednesday linked with 19-goal forward
Here’s today’s news and transfer rumours involving the Owls…
MK Dons forward Chuks Aneke has been linked with a move to Hillsborough, following an excellent 2018/19 campaign on which his 19 goals helped his side earn promotion to League One.
Queens Park Rangers are also said to be keen on the former Arsenal man, who tore League Two defences to shreds last season with his domineering attacking play.
In a twisting and turning transfer saga, Motherwell’s David Turnbull now looks set to join Norwich City, after reportedly turning down an offer from Scottish Premiership giants Celtic.
However, Wednesday are said to still hold slim hopes of landing the Scotland Under 21 target, who is likely to cost around £3 million.
Meanwhile, Wednesday received their 2019/20 Championship fixtures today, and will kick off their campaign away to Reading on August 3rd. The club’s fans have reacted positively to the side’s opening run of matches, which should give them an opportunity to get some crucial early points tallied up.
In other news, the club have released ticket details for their pre-season friendly against Northampton Town on Tuesday 16th July. The Owls have received an away ticket allocation of 1475, and the ticket prices are as follows:
Season Ticket holders are priced;
Adults £12
65 & Over £10
Under 18 (unaccompanied) £5
Under 18 (accompanied)* £1
Under 7 * Free
Non-Season Ticket holders are priced;
Adults £14
65 & Over £12
Under 18 (Unaccompanied) £5
Under 18 (Accompanied)* £1
Under 7 * Free