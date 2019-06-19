Sheffield Wednesday news and rumours: Owls hone in on Cardiff winger, fresh twist in David Turnbull saga
Here's today's news and transfer rumours involving the Owls...
Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for Wigan Athletic defender Chey Dunkley, who could leave the Latics this summer after a solid 2018/19 campaign.
The Owls are currently under a soft transfer embargo, which prevents them form registering new players, but this understood to be an issue that will be resolved promptly; allowing the club to dip into the transfer market.
Meanwhile, Wednesday are edging closer to landing Cardiff City winger Kadeem Harris, who is set to leave the Bluebirds upon the expiry of his contract.
Steve Bruce is eager to sign at least one winger this summer, and the Owls are believed to have offered the speedy midfielder a three-year contract.
In other news, David Turnbull's future appears to have taken a new twist, with Premier League side Norwich City now emerging as favourites to land the Motherwell starlet.
Celtic and Wednesday were thought to be scrapping it out for the Scotland international, but the Canaries are now set to beat them both to the punch, and are reportedly on the verge of confirming the £3 million deal.