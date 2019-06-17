Sheffield Wednesday news and rumours: Owls chase two wingers, former target signs for divisional rivals
Here's today's news and transfer rumors involving the Owls...
Sheffield Wednesday are said to be chasing Motherwell youngster David Turnbull. The highly-rated teenager is a top target for Scottish Premiership giants Celtic, but the Owls have been tipped to pip their transfer rivals to a £3m deal.
The 19-year-old is said to have demanded a £20,000 per week contract from Celtic; a suggestion which appears to have been given short shrift by the Glasgow side. However, Wednesday are reportedly willing to meet these wage requirements in order to seal the deal.
However, Premier League side Southampton could steal the teenage sensation themselves, as the race to land the Scotland U21 international heats up.
In other news, Wednesday are believed to have opened talks with winger Kadeem Harris, who will be released by Cardiff City upon the expiry of his contract later in the month.
The rapid midfielder would certainly be a welcome addition to the Owls squad, as they look to strengthen in the wide areas ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 campaign.
Meanwhile, the Owls have missed out on Leyton Orient striker Macauley Bonne, who has joined Charlton Athletic on a three year deal, with the Addicks splashing around £200k to get their man.
The Zimbabwe international bagged 23 goals in the National League last season, but it remains to be seen whether he can cut the mustard in the more competitive Championship division.