Sheffield Wednesday news and rumours: former Owls loanee up for sale, fixtures release reveals away trips
Here’s all today’s news and transfer rumours involving Sheffield Wednesday...
Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Rolando Aarons is reportedly going to be sold by Newcastle United as he does not meet Rafa Benitez’s worth ethic, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.
Wednesday have previously been linked with moves fellow loanees Michael Hector and Josh Onomah, although no deal has been officially completed for any player yet.
Meanwhile, Wednesday have an early indication of when their home and away games will be this season after the Premier League fixtures were released.
The Owls are always away when city rivals Sheffield United are at home, so the fact that the Blades are playing at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day suggests a Christmas away day for Steve Bruce’s men.
Wednesday will learn of their fixtures for the upcoming Championship season on Thurday June 20.