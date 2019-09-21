Sheffield Wednesday: New boss Garry Monk gives his verdict on Owls' late show against Fulham

Striker Atdhe Nuhiu celebrates his late goal against Fulham

A last-gasp header from substitute Atdhe Nuhiu rescued a point for the Owls in Monk's first home match in charge after Tom Cairney had fired the Cottagers ahead in the 42nd minute.

Monk, who made one change to his team, recalling Kieran Lee to midfield in a 4-3-3 formation, said: "I was very pleased. I think we deserved at least a point for our effort and the way we went about it.

"We played against a very good side. They have a certain way of playing and have got a lot of quality.

"I thought the first half was more of a tactical game between the two.

"I think the only time we really came unbalanced was the goal and they obviously scored from it.

"I just felt in the first half that there were a couple of details in midfield where we allowed ourselves to be pushed back too easily, although we were playing against a very good side. We were forced back into deeper positions when we didn't need to be.

"We made those tweaks at half-time and how we could get the midfielders a little bit further up. We were a little bit braver in terms of dealing with those guys who were behind the lines and I think you saw that in the second half.

"We went much more on the front foot and we were able to get up to people because we played higher and that gave us a bit of momentum.