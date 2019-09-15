Sheffield Wednesday: New boss Garry Monk delivers key injury update on Owls star
Sheffield Wednesday took a safety-first approach with captain Tom Lees by leaving him out of their Yorkshire derby duel with troubled Huddersfield Town.
The 28-year-old, a linchpin of the Owls defence in recent seasons, was part of the travelling party for the Championship showdown at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday.
But Lees, who sustained a hamstring injury before the first international break, was not involved in the matchday squad as new boss Garry Monk made a winning start to his Wednesday reign after goals either side of half-time from Steven Fletcher and Sam Winnall.
Monk confirmed: "He [Lees] was very close to this game, but he just had a little bit of a setback this week.
"There is no point in risking him because he is an important player for us. We want him to be out on the pitch but I thought the two centre-halves Julian [Borner] and Dominic [Iorfa] were fantastic (against Huddersfield) and dealt with things well.
"But hopefully it won't be too soon for Tom."
Borner and Iorfa acquitted themselves well at the heart of their rearguard to help the Owls record their first clean sheet on the road in the league this season.
"That back four and defence have not been together for a long time," said Monk. "A few have come in this season so there is a going to be a lot of work ahead of us.
"They have done some really good things but I can see a lot of improvement that needs to be done for all the players so that is what we are going to focus on."