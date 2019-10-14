Sheffield Wednesday: Move abroad OFF for former Owls forward
Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Gary Hooper is back on the lookout for a club after an eyebrow-raising move to Iranian side Esteghlal fell through at a late stage.
The 31-year-old, who scored 43 goals in 82 games for the Owls over four years, has been left considering his options after his Hillsborough contract ran out in May.
Things seemed to be moving forward for Hooper as he travelled to Istanbul for negotiations with the Tehran-based club, but according to reports, an agreement was not reached.
The former Celtic goal-getter has been linked with a return to Glasgow in recent weeks and is also understood to have been considered by Wednesday’s Championship rivals Bristol City and Fulham.
Hooper struggled with a groin problem for much of last season after having surgery and despite a backlog of forward options at the club, many supporters were disappointed to see him leave.