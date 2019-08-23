Sheffield Wednesday: Moses Odubajo backs Lee Bullen to bag permanent manager's role
Sheffield Wednesday right-back Moses Odubajo has thrown his support behind Lee Bullen to become the Championship club's permanent manager.
Bullen is enjoying his third stint in temporary charge of the Owls since December 2017, having previously held the fort following the departures of Carlos Carvalhal and Jos Luhukay.
The Scot, who takes his Wednesday side to Preston North End this weekend, has significantly boosted his chances of landing the full-time gig after overseeing three victories from the Owls' opening four fixtures.
Odubajo said: "It would be nice if he got the job.
"Obviously, we all know him very well and he is comfortable around us.
"He has been the lads' coach for a couple of seasons now.
"Realistically, it comes down to the owner. If the owner wants to give him the job, then we will be very happy with that.
"If Bully was in charge, I don't think anyone would stop running because everyone wants the same goal and that's promotion."
The 26-year-old, recruited on a free transfer by ex-Wednesday chief Steve Bruce, says he is working with Bullen.
"He has done a great job so far and the players all respect him," he told The Star. "He understands the players that we have.
"Bully is not a hands on coach. It is more like the little things that he is making adjustments to because he feels like there is a lot of talent in the squad.
"We have got a great bunch of lads and everyone wants the same goal which is promotion. Everyone is working their socks off in training and in games. Everyone wants to win at the end of the day."
Meanwhile, winger Fraser Preston was on target as Sheffield Wednesday's Under-23s fell to a 3-1 defeat at Watford this afternoon.