Sheffield Wednesday: Morgan Fox on winning over the boo boys and the Owls' promotion prospects

Sheffield Wednesday's Morgan Fox has impressed since his return to the side

The former Charlton defender, who’s name was booed by a section of the Owls support prior to their win over Luton in August, has impressed in displays against Cardiff and Stoke and is expected retain his place at left-back against Leeds this weekend.

Having come through that chastening experience, Fox believes the time is now to lay a foundation in the Wednesday starting line-up. Asked whether the experience could be the making of him, the 26-year-old said: “I suppose so.

“I think have always said to myself: 'just get on with it.' I am never one to get down about it really. I am always the opposite and work that extra bit harder.

“It is all personal pride at the end of the day and I am massive on whenever I go out to work, I always give my most and best all the time. I suppose it is a bit character-building and hopefully coming out the other side.”

Lee Bullen, caretaker manager at the time, leapt to Fox’s defence alongside a number of the Owls squad. Fox said he was thankful but not surprised, paying tribute to the spirit between the players the at the club.

He said: “We have got a good bunch here. As well as competition for places, we are all in it together and know what the end goal is.

“We are all there together and pushing each other and whether that means putting an arm around someone to pick them up or if someone is out injured, you give them a bit of help. We all do it.”

The defender also said the tight nature of the Championship this season provides the Owls with an opportunity, starting with the challenge of Leeds.

He said: “If you look at previous years at teams who have gone up, they have been with massive high budgets and almost bought their way up.