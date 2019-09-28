Sheffield Wednesday: Monk unfazed by prospect of Boro boo boys
Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has played down the prospect of a gruelling reception at the Riverside stadium this afternoon as he prepares for his side to take on Middlesbrough.
The 40-year-old, who spent six turbulent months on Teesside before he was sacked in December 2017, was on the receiving end of boos from the Boro support when his Birmingham side visited last season.
Middlesbrough won 1-0 on that occasion and whilst Monk has outlined his determination to reverse that result with Wednesday, it is not redemption he craves.
“It is nothing to do with me,” he said.
“Even when I managed my first game here against Huddersfield and a lot of the talk was about me and Danny Cowley and we were the new managers, it is not about me. It is not about my past or history or anything like that. It is about these players and this club and that is all that matters.”
Monk is unbeaten in two league matches with the Owls and is keen to keep the focus on the players as they enter a busy week.
He said: “I am here to help push these players and give everything I have got for this club.
“My past or history has no bearing on a game regardless of whether it is a former club or former players you come up against. It has no bearing on what you need to do.”