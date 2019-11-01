Sheffield Wednesday midfielder lifts the lid on his Owls future

The Dutchman is one of a number of players whose contracts are set to expire next summer.

Pelupessy, a popular member of the Owls dressing room, has clocked up over 50 Championship appearances since arriving from Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo in January 2018.

Asked about his future, Pelupessy told The Star: “I don't think a lot about that but one thing's for sure, I'm really happy here.

"It's a nice country, a nice football country. I'm enjoying every game, every training session and we have a good group so for me there are only positive things here so far.

"Although sometimes I was not playing and the team had bad periods, that's football. That can happen in every club.

"I'm really, really happy here and if we can talk about a contract in the future of course I'm going to listen because I'm happy here, I like to live here. I am happy to be back in the squad and getting minutes and that also makes you much happier."

Although Pelupessy has struggled to command a regular starting spot this term, he played in Saturday's draw at Leeds United after defender Julian Börner sustained an ankle injury in the warm-up.

Owls midfielder Joey Pelupessy tackles Leeds Helder Costa in last Saturday's Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough

“To be honest I don't look at the contract situation so much because it's a long season and I know the Championship now; there are a lot of games," said Pelupessy. "My focus is more on what is coming in the next game or even the next training session. They are important to show myself and get better all the time. That's for me the only way.

"If I work hard, play well and improve myself I will see what happens in the future. Hopefully it's positive but it's not necessary to think about it too much now."

Garry Monk's side will be aiming to boost their promotion hopes when they lock horns with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday. The Owls travel to East Lancashire in good heart, having recorded 15 points from Monk's eight league matches.

"I think every season we talk about the play-offs but if you have a good start the confidence grows quicker than last season, for example," said Pelupessy.