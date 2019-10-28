Sheffield Wednesday midfielder believes 'Monk mentality' will play a key part in burgeoning campaign

Joey Pelupessy produced a dogged display against Leeds United

Joey Pelupessy, who came in as a last-minute replacement for the injured Julian Börner in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with title favourites Leeds United, said it was in no small part down to the spirit in the camp that he was able to do so so efficiently, taking his place in midfield as Sam Hutchinson shuffled in at the back.

The Dutchman previously praised the competitive spirit in the squad and claimed it was improving him as a player.

The side have conceded just four goals in eight league games since the manager’s arrival, losing only one.

On his late arrival in Saturday’s starting line-up, Pelupessy said: “I did a very small warm-up and was into the game. It’s not easy but I think I did well. I had a steady game and was aggressive I think.

“You take it in your stride. They way we played was how we wanted, and that’s not easy with late changes.

“We’ve spoken a lot about being strong and being able to cope with these things. We might not have before [Monk’s reign started].”

Börner’s ankle injury, suffered in the warm-up, is not believed to be too serious. The German said he hopes to be back in contention for Saturday’s trip to Blackburn, though with the return of captain Tom Lees imminent, time could be on Wednesday’s side.

Asked his thoughts on his selection, Pelupessy said: “I was surprised to be honest. I knew Julian had a little problem with his ankle but not much to be honest, he trained the whole week. He was playing for sure.

“Then when he came off I thought we would bring in a defender but the gaffer called me over and said ‘you’re playing in your favourite position’ with Hutchinson at the back. It was nice for me.”

The 26-year-old, into his second season in south Yorkshire, played down any early calls for a promotion push, but said the Leeds clash had acted as a good marker for the side going forward.

“They are a good side but we had the better chances,” he said. “A draw was maybe fair enough.