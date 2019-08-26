Sheffield Wednesday: Matt Penney sees red on his St Pauli debut

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Matt Penney endured a nightmare debut for German club St Pauli.

By Dom Howson
Monday, 26 August, 2019, 22:00

Penney, who joined the Bundesliga 2 side on a season-long loan deal last week, was sent off following two bookable offences in St Pauli's 2-1 win over Holstein Kiel tonight. The 21-year-old was dismissed deep into added on time as Jos Luhukay's side edged a hard-fought tussle after second half strikes from James Lawrence and Christian Conteh.

It was the first red card of Penney's fledgling career.

Penney, a graduate of Wednesday's youth system, made 17 appearances for the Championship club last season but not featured this campaign.

The Owls have the option to recall Penney in the New Year.