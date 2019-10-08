Sheffield Wednesday: Massimo Luongo sends warning to Owls team-mates
Midfield schemer Massimo Luongo has urged his Sheffield Wednesday team-mates to stay grounded, despite their impressive start to life under Garry Monk.
The Owls have climbed up to eighth in the Championship after recording three wins from Monk's five matches in charge.
Monk, who succeeded Steve Bruce at the helm last month, has built from the back, turning Wednesday into a solid, difficult side to break down.
His approach has paid dividends in the short-term as the Owls entered the international break just a point off the play-off positions.
Luongo told The Star: "It has been a quality start. We are only three points off the top but there is a long way to go.
"It is difficult to stay in the top half of the table.
"There will be teams between now and Christmas that will lose where they are going and fall off the top of the table.
"I think it is important to take one game at a time and just worry about getting three points every week."
Wednesday's league outing is away to Cardiff City on Friday, October 18. The fixture will be screened live on Sky Sports and three points for the Owls would see Monk's men leapfrog West Bromwich Albion into top spot.
"We have pulled out results when we have not played well but got the three points," said Luongo, who withdrew from the Australia squad earlier this week due to a minor knee injury. "It is very rare to be a in a team that does that and when we do play well, like we did against Middlesbrough, we scored four goals.
"I think there is a lot to build on and we are in a good place. It is up to us whether we go up or down."