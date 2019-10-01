Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk gives injury update on Steven Fletcher after Hull City setback
Injured striker Steven Fletcher was a big miss for the Owls in their defeat to Hull City at the KCOM Stadium.
That was the opinion of manager Wednesday Garry Monk after his side fell to a 1-0 loss thanks to a 72nd minute header from Tigers substitute Tom Eaves.
Five-goal Fletcher sat-out the Yorkshire derby after picking up an ankle injury in Saturday's resounding win over Middlesbrough.
Sam Winnall replaced Fletcher up front and he spurned a great chance to put the Owls in front in the second half.
Monk, who felt the Owls were denied a "clear-cut penalty" when Jacob Murphy was brought down by Eric Lichaj in the 82nd minute, told The Star: "It was a big blow (Fletcher's injury).
"Fletch is probably our most in-form player in terms of goals and performance but we had to deal with it and we gave opportunities to others."
Fletcher sustained the knock late on against Boro.
"He went to clear a ball in a game and landed a bit awkwardly," said Monk. "He finished the but he came in on Sunday and his ankle was swollen a little bit.
"The physios and doctors feel very confident that he will be available for the weekend.
"It would be a boost (if Fletcher is fit). At this moment in time he is confident form and scoring goals and when you've got players like that you want them on the pitch."
Eaves header from Lichaj's floated cross condemned Monk to his first league defeat as Owls boss.
"Again, it is a learning process for me about these players and seeing who can contribute and who can do what," said Monk, who will have to make a change in midfield when they entertain Wigan Athletic on Saturday after Sam Hutchinson picked up his fifth yellow card of the season. "I have been very pleased with all of them so far.
"Of course, we are going to have a few bumps in the road but we are in a healthy position in terms of the points we have got so far and we need to make sure that we respond and that is what good teams to do."