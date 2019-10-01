Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk gives injury update on Steven Fletcher after Hull City setback

Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher

That was the opinion of manager Wednesday Garry Monk after his side fell to a 1-0 loss thanks to a 72nd minute header from Tigers substitute Tom Eaves.

Five-goal Fletcher sat-out the Yorkshire derby after picking up an ankle injury in Saturday's resounding win over Middlesbrough.

Sam Winnall replaced Fletcher up front and he spurned a great chance to put the Owls in front in the second half.

Monk, who felt the Owls were denied a "clear-cut penalty" when Jacob Murphy was brought down by Eric Lichaj in the 82nd minute, told The Star: "It was a big blow (Fletcher's injury).

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Fletch is probably our most in-form player in terms of goals and performance but we had to deal with it and we gave opportunities to others."

Fletcher sustained the knock late on against Boro.

"He went to clear a ball in a game and landed a bit awkwardly," said Monk. "He finished the but he came in on Sunday and his ankle was swollen a little bit.

"The physios and doctors feel very confident that he will be available for the weekend.

"It would be a boost (if Fletcher is fit). At this moment in time he is confident form and scoring goals and when you've got players like that you want them on the pitch."

Eaves header from Lichaj's floated cross condemned Monk to his first league defeat as Owls boss.

"Again, it is a learning process for me about these players and seeing who can contribute and who can do what," said Monk, who will have to make a change in midfield when they entertain Wigan Athletic on Saturday after Sam Hutchinson picked up his fifth yellow card of the season. "I have been very pleased with all of them so far.