Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk gives his thoughts on Everton challenge

The Owls will be looking to book a place in the fourth round of the competition for the first time since 2015 when they host the Premier League side on Tuesday evening, kick-off 7:45pm.

Both teams are expected to make a raft of changes, but Monk is confident whatever Wednesday side he selects will be strong enough to trouble the Toffees.

Monk told The Star: "They are a Premier League team coming to us so it is a free hit in the sense that they will be expected to beat us.

"But if we can show that mentality, character and be on the front foot like we were in the second half against Fulham, we will be able to give them a really good game.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We want to try and win games and add to the momentum."

The Owls chief, who expects Tom Lees (hamstring) to be unavailable for selection again, has indicated he will freshen up his team. Back-up goalkeeper Cameron Dawson, Jordan Thorniley, David Bates, Morgan Fox, Massimo Luongo, Joey Pelupessy, Jacob Murphy, Sam Winnall and Atdhe Nuhiu are in the frame to play.

Monk, who has picked up four points from his opening two matches in charge, said: "It is an opportunity to have a look at some players, but I also want to win the game.

"I want to keep that momentum going.

"We are competing well. I feel like we have a good squad.

"We have a squad and squads are there to be used throughout the whole season. If it was just just 11 players, they would play every single game.

"It is funny how you could make six changes for a cup game and a lot of questions get asked but you make six changes for a league game and not as many questions get asked but it is the same principle.

"All I know is we have a good, competitive squad and I want to make sure we give ourselves the best chance of doing well in that game."