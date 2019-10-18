Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk dismisses concerns over Owls star's fitness
Owls chief Garry Monk has dismissed claims attacking midfielder Adam Reach is carrying a knee injury.
Reach, who has struggled for consistency during the 2019/20 campaign, had heavy strapping on his right knee in training earlier this week.
When asked about Reach's fitness ahead of Friday's trip to Cardiff City, Monk told The Star: "I think he has had that on his knee for two or three years. He is fine. He has it for precaution."
The 26-year-old was troubled by a knee problem at the end of last term.
Reach is set to line up in midfield when the Owls take on the Bluebirds at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday evening.
Tom Lees (hamstring) looks set to miss out, but Fernando Forestieri is available for selection after serving a six-match Football Association ban for allegedly using racist language in a pre-season friendly last year.
Monk said: "We are going to there place and we know how tough it is going to be. We are under no illusions. I don't think I have ever played against Neil Warnock’s side and not had a tough game.
"We have prepared for it and we have our own attributes and we will go there with confidence to try and put our game on the pitch. We have to match their areas of strength and try and show our qualities.
"It would be great to go down there and get three points. Whether it makes a statement or not is for everybody else to decide but it is for us to fight as hard as we can for the three points.”